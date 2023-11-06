AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.5% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 134,327 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $486,807,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $6,686,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,424. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $251.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

