AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,327 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $486,807,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $6,686,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.3 %

AbbVie stock opened at $141.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $249.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

