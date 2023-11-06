AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABCL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ABCL
AbCellera Biologics Price Performance
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 50.91%. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue was down 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,364,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,310,000 after buying an additional 743,808 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,608,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,746,000 after buying an additional 507,665 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,519,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,389,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,559,000 after buying an additional 120,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.
About AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AbCellera Biologics
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Smooth sailing ahead for cruise liners?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Investing in AI? How about AI for investing
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Pinterest surges 27%, best weekly gain in over a year
Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.