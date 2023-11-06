Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 57,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 220,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Abcourt Mines Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$16.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.