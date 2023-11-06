abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Holdings Lifted by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up 2.2% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 0.46% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $12,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after buying an additional 1,027,175 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,399,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,003,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,626.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 500,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 471,326 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

SGOL stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.97. 531,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,335. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $19.72.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

