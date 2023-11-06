Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 717,791 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 35,889,550.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717,791 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Yum China worth $40,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 3.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Yum China by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Yum China by 2.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $45.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

