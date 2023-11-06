Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 174,540 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 543,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,540 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $73,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Price Performance

IPAR opened at $129.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.12. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.71 and a 1 year high of $161.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $309.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPAR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.