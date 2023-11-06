Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 17,742 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,770,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $80,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 374,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 111.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 205,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 13,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.76 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MO shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

