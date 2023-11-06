Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 1,834,011 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4,660.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834,011 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of eBay worth $83,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 11,074.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567,680 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $113,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in eBay by 153.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,512,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $155,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in eBay by 82.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $138,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $40.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

