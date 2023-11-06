Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 194,392 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 479.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,903 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,392 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $33,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $140.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.10 and a 52 week high of $155.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.67 and its 200-day moving average is $136.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

