Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,135 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $42,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 857.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

