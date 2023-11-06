Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125,578 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $46,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 2.4 %

BIO opened at $287.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Stories

