Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,319 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $45,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $350,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,149,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $157.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.19 and a 200 day moving average of $144.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.14. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.94 and a 12 month high of $164.82.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,455,516.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,999.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,442,568 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

