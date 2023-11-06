Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,438 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34,419 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $51,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $731,960,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $565.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.57 and a 1-year high of $574.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $537.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.02.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.11.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

