Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,892 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $38,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,574.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,534.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,523.64. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $40.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,793.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

