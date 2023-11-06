Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,802,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,942 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $82,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 167,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 144.8% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 881,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,475,000 after acquiring an additional 145,124 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.7 %

CPB stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.