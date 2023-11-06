Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of NVR worth $68,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 22,694.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,424 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 848,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $138,433,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 376.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 72.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total transaction of $3,155,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,469,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total value of $3,155,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,469,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,572,412.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,212 shares of company stock valued at $18,657,319. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $5,890.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5,960.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,005.17. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,050.71 and a 52 week high of $6,525.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $118.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 455.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

