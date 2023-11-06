Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4,660.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,873,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834,011 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $83,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in eBay by 272.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $40.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

