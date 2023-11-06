Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $33.08 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400,156 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $33,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,506,000 after acquiring an additional 962,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,425,000 after purchasing an additional 527,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,600,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,853,000 after buying an additional 440,056 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $101.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.09. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $122.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.