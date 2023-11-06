Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $40.54 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 35,889,550.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717,791 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Yum China worth $40,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC stock opened at $45.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.61. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUMC. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

