Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $41.08 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,255 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $41,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $141.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.25 and a 200 day moving average of $145.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

