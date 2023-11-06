Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $49.87 Million Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113,998 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.26% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $49,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 25,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 44,891 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of CALM opened at $49.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $65.32. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $459.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CALM. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

