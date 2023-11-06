Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $68.80 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,381 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $68,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,541,000 after buying an additional 658,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after buying an additional 13,819,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,426,000 after buying an additional 2,597,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AMETEK by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,393,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,229,000 after buying an additional 2,440,787 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,140 shares of company stock worth $5,940,876 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $143.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $164.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.75.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

