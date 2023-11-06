Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $73.40 Million Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 47.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 543,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,540 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $73,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Inter Parfums by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Inter Parfums by 2.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $129.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.17 and a 200-day moving average of $136.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.71 and a twelve month high of $161.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $309.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.25.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

