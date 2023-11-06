Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $74.22 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 15,428.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,489 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $74,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.8% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 98.3% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $299.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.28 and a 200-day moving average of $284.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.03 and a twelve month high of $299.44.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.