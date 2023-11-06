Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $76.86 Million Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,111,600 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,718 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $76,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in Yelp by 22.8% during the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 144,361 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 26,814 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,888 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 15,884 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,004,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $47.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $337.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.96 million. Analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,132,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,940,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $119,322.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,401,918.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,132,010 shares in the company, valued at $95,940,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,221 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Yelp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Yelp

Yelp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.