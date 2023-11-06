Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,479 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $49,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 78.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 48.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $6,131,729.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,114,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,177,223.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $6,131,729.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,114,491 shares in the company, valued at $597,177,223.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $327,789.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,152,600.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,985 shares of company stock worth $43,280,049 in the last 90 days. 19.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Duolingo Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DUOL opened at $160.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.49. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $179.84.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.25. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

