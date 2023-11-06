Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 266.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843,404 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $36,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 114.7% in the first quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 745,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after acquiring an additional 398,237 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter valued at about $853,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Squarespace in the first quarter worth about $625,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 714.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 175,954 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQSP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 32,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,025,247.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,490,410 shares in the company, valued at $139,517,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Atlantic (Sqrs) Lp General sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $160,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,627,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,918,620.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 32,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,025,247.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,490,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,517,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,990,915 shares of company stock worth $167,214,982 over the last three months. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Squarespace Trading Up 3.7 %

Squarespace stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Squarespace’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Squarespace

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.