Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45,630 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Genuine Parts worth $35,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $60,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $239,384,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $124,130,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $134.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.20. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

