Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,111,600 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 348,718 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.07% of Yelp worth $76,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,960 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $74,421,000 after buying an additional 35,663 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 42.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,310 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 396.9% during the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 27,668 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 117,547 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,231,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Orr sold 12,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $539,241.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,744,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,232 shares in the company, valued at $12,231,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,221. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.43. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $47.59.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $337.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.96 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on YELP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

