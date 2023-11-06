Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of NVR worth $68,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of NVR by 1.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 676.9% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in NVR by 55.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NVR by 0.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,287,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,335.01, for a total value of $3,458,915.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,183,526.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total transaction of $3,155,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,469,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,335.01, for a total value of $3,458,915.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,183,526.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,212 shares of company stock worth $18,657,319 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,890.63 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,050.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6,525.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,960.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6,005.17.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $118.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 455.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

