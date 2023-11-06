Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 843,404 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843,404 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $36,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,984,000 after acquiring an additional 419,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 438.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,691,000 after buying an additional 2,580,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,504,000 after buying an additional 79,517 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Squarespace by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,378,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,015,000 after acquiring an additional 77,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,254,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace Price Performance

Squarespace stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $34.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Squarespace’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQSP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 32,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,025,247.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,490,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,517,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 32,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,025,247.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,490,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,517,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 4,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $147,937.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,990,915 shares of company stock worth $167,214,982. 47.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

