Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,734 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 147,863 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $45,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth $1,310,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Splunk by 72.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,553 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.21.

Splunk Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $146.48 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.15 and a twelve month high of $148.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.88, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.76.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. Splunk’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,962 shares of company stock worth $3,363,113. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

