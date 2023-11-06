Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,802,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,942 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Campbell Soup worth $82,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,811,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,059,000 after buying an additional 49,905 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after buying an additional 1,408,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CPB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

