Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,058,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55,518 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.67% of Criteo worth $69,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Criteo by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Criteo by 128.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 43,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 27.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRTO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,962,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $203,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,802.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,962,561.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,536 shares of company stock valued at $848,814 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO opened at $23.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

