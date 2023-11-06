Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,066 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $67,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Ferguson by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after buying an additional 38,584 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $82,190.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $82,190.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FERG. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $156.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $110.02 and a 12 month high of $171.06.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

