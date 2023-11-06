Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 125,578 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125,578 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $46,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 927,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,447,000 after acquiring an additional 80,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,452,000 after acquiring an additional 51,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:BIO opened at $287.88 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.59 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

