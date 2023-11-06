Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 147,863 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,734 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 147,863 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Splunk worth $45,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Splunk by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Splunk by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SPLK. Robert W. Baird lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.21.

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $146.48 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $69.15 and a one year high of $148.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of -443.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.76.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $733,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,077,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $733,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,077,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,962 shares of company stock worth $3,363,113 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.