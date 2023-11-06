Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 21,319 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,319 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $45,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $56,563,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,137,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,283,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,369,000 after buying an additional 157,775 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 151,337 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $157.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.86. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.94 and a one year high of $164.82.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at $46,455,516.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $307,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,999.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,889 shares of company stock worth $6,442,568. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

