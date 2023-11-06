Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 239,961 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 239,961 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Crane worth $48,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,104 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Crane by 8,917.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 596,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,067,000 after purchasing an additional 590,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Crane by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,032,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,505,000 after purchasing an additional 492,442 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 5,940.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 467,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 459,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $45,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR opened at $99.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.75 and its 200-day moving average is $84.75. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

