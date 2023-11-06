Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 239,961 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 550,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 239,961 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.97% of Crane worth $48,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 77.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 1,845.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crane by 768.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Crane Trading Up 0.4 %

CR opened at $99.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.75. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

About Crane

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.