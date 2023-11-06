Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 81,187 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,187 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $70,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,849,000 after acquiring an additional 56,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $293.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.89 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.28.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

