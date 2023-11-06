Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,342 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 477,433 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Expedia Group worth $35,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $201,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,355 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,824,865 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $177,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803,084 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $197,239,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.55.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.2 %

EXPE stock opened at $112.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.23. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

