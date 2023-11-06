Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125,578 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $46,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 303.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.00.

BIO stock opened at $287.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.08. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

