Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,906,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,519,332 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Infosys worth $46,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

NYSE INFY opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

