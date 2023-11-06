Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $143,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $312.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.91. The stock has a market cap of $196.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,334 shares of company stock worth $9,041,467. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

