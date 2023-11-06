Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after buying an additional 634,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,765,000 after purchasing an additional 704,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,463,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,269,319,000 after purchasing an additional 191,640 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $313.10. 367,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,922. The company has a market capitalization of $196.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.09.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,334 shares of company stock worth $9,041,467 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

