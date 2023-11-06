Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Lessened by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.3% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,467. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $314.04. 311,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,609. The company has a market cap of $197.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.09. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

