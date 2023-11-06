Acutus Medical (AFIB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 221.30% and a negative return on equity of 67.47%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. On average, analysts expect Acutus Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Acutus Medical Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of AFIB stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.60.
Acutus Medical Company Profile
Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.
