Acutus Medical (AFIB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 221.30% and a negative return on equity of 67.47%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. On average, analysts expect Acutus Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acutus Medical Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 1,065.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 170,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 155,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 470,719 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares during the period. 31.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

