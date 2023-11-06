Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16.

Adecoagro has a payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Adecoagro to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

NYSE:AGRO opened at $11.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $402.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Itau BBA Securities cut Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Adecoagro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

